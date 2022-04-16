Russia Bans UK PM Boris Johnson, Officials From Entering Country

Moscow: Russian government on Saturday announced that it has banned the entry of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several other top UK officials into the country.

Such action was taken by Moscow after London imposed sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

“This step was taken as a response to London’s unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for restricting our country and strangling the domestic economy,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry accused London of “unprecedented hostile actions”, in particular referring to sanctions on Russia’s senior officials.

“The British leadership is deliberately aggravating the situation surrounding Ukraine, pumping the Kyiv regime with lethal weapons and coordinating similar efforts on the behalf of NATO,” the ministry said.