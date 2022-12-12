Russia Backs India’s Permanent Membership At UNSC

New Delhi: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has once again backed India’s candidature for permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Lavrov said that New Delhi has added value to the Council with its stance on global and regional issues.

“I think that India is currently one of the leading countries in terms of economic growth, maybe even the leader,” he added, reported ANI

“Its population will soon be bigger than that of any other country. New Delhi has vast diplomatic experience in settling various kinds of problems, as well as authority and a reputation in its region,” Lavrov said.

The minister made these remarks during his interaction with the media at the Primakov Readings International Forum in Moscow on December 7.