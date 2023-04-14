Russia Attacks Bakhmut In Ukraine, Claims Defence Ministry

Kyiv: Russia is conducting unrelenting attacks on the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. It is also engaged in shelling Kherson located in southern part of the country said Officials in Kyiv.

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar revealed that heavy fighting has struck most parts of the eastern front. However, she added that pro-Kyiv forces tried to repel attacks in multiple areas, reported Reuters.

She added that Russia is using very professional units and that they conduct around 40 to 50 operations and over 500 shellings, causing destruction in the cities and towns.

Most of the enemy’s offensive efforts are occurring in the Bakhmut sector as Russian troops can slowly advance through the eastern region said Malyar.

“The enemy is using its most professional units there and resorting to a significant amount of artillery and aviation. Every day, the enemy carries out in Bakhmut from 40 to 50 storming operations and 500 shelling episodes,” Malyar was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Meanwhile, Russia’s mercenary outfit Wagner said its troops deployed in the region have taken control of over 80 percent of Bakhmut. Although these claims are contested by the Ukrainian military to be exaggerated.