Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russia and Ukraine traded fresh accusations on Saturday for shelling around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, has been controlled by Russian forces since early March. Ukrainian staff continues to operate it and in recent weeks the two sides have traded blame for shelling near the plant.

Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom energy agency said Russian troops again shelled the grounds of the plant complex in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, Moscow’s defence ministry accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the plant complex three times in the last 24 hours.

The Russian defence ministry in a statement said that a total of 17 shells were fired, four of which hit the roof of the special building where 168 assemblies of U.S. Westing House nuclear fuel are stored.