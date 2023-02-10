Russia again targets Ukrainian power grids causing blackouts

KYIV: In yet another offensive in Ukraine’s east region, Russia hit power facilities across the country causing blackouts. At least 17 missiles hit the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia in an hour on Friday.

The offensive come a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy concluded a tour of Western capitals.

According to a report by Reuters, acting mayor Anatolii Kurtiev has said that there were blackouts across Ukraine after the Russian missiles targeted power grids.

Energy Minister German Galushchenko said Russia had hit power facilities in six regions with missiles and drones, causing blackouts across most of Ukraine.

“There are hits at thermal and hydro generation facilities and also at high-voltage infrastructure,” he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Russia has repeatedly targeted civilian infrastructure far from the front lines over the last four months, leaving millions of urban Ukrainians without power, heat or water for days at a time in the middle of winter.

Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said 10 Russian missiles had been shot down over the Ukrainian capital after air raid sirens blared across the country during the morning rush hour and officials urged weary civilians to heed them and shelter, the report added.