Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Trying To Assassinate President Putin; Two Drones Shot Down Over Kremlin

An assassination attempt was allegedly carried out on Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Kremlin alleged Ukraine behind the attempt on Putin’s life.

“Ukraine tried to attack the Kremlin with drones. It is a terrorist act and we have the right to respond,” news agency AP quoted a Kremlin statement.

The guardian, quoting Russian state news agency RIA, reported that two drones had been used by Ukraine in the alleged attack.

According to the report, both the drones had been disabled by Russian defence officers. Moreover, Putin emerged unharmed in the attack nor did buildings in Kremlin suffer any damage, the report stated.

“The Kremlin has assessed these actions as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade,” the RIA was quoted by The guardian. Despite the attack President Putin left his schedule unchanged and continued working as usual in Novo Ogaryovo, outside Moscow. “The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit,” the report read.