Russell Domingo Resigns As Bangladesh Head Coach

Russell Domingo has resigned as the head coach of the Bangladesh cricket team after his side’s home Test series loss to India.

Domingo took over as head coach after Steve Rhodes was sacked in September 2019 and the South African was expected to stay on till the 2023 World Cup.

Domingo had already been relieved of the T20 responsibilities with Sridharan Sriram taking charge of the shortest format a little before the World Cup in Australia.

Bangladesh won T20I series against Australia and New Zealand at home under the guidance of Domingo while they have also earned their Test win in New Zealand and an ODI series win in South Africa.

Bangladesh lost the two-match Test series against India after clinching the ODI series.