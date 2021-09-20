Russell, Chakaravarthy Sine As KKR Thrash RCB By 9 Wickets

Dubai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Royal Challengers (RCB) by nine wickets as the Virat Kohli-led team have been bundled out for 92 in 19 overs in their first match of the UAE-leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first RCB posted 92 runs as all the batsmen failed to perform as earlier KKR pacers and then mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy didn’t let the batters to fire.

Chakravarthy ended his four overs with the figures of 3/13, Russell also got three wickets and, apart from them Lokie Ferguson, got two wickets and Prasidh Krishna got one wicket.

Shubman Gill hit a 34-ball 48 as he stitched an 82-run opening stand along with debutant Venkatesh Iyer who showcased his class with 27-ball 41 not out.