Rural Works Assistant Engineer Lands In Vigilance Net

Bhubaneswar: Assistant Engineer, RW Section Soro, R W Division II, Balasore landed in Vigilance net over allegation of accumulation of disproportionate assets.

Separate teams of the anti-corruption agency led by 1 Additional SP, 4 DSPs, 4 Inspectors, and other staff, on the strength of search warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge Vigilance, Balasore, conducted searches at the following five places in Bhadrak and Balasore district.

1. One Triple storeyed building & one double storeyed building in one campus at Bagurai of Bhadrak Town.

2. House at native village Madhusudanpur, Bhadrark Rural, Bhadrak

3. Market complex at Arnapal, Bhadrak

4. Relative’s house at Basudevpur, Bhadrak

5. Office chamber of Behuria at Soro, Balasore