Rupee Slips To 77.50 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

New Delhi: The rupee on Wednesday opened lower against the US dollar in early trade. The rupee opened at 77.57 against the American dollar, and then gained some ground to reach 77.50 at the interbank exchange.

The rupee settled at 77.44 against the US dollar in the previous session whereas the dollar index was trading 0.11 per cent higher at 103.47. 30-share Sensex was trading 155.56 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 54,474.03 whereas Nifty gained 26.50 points or 0.16 per cent to 16,285.80.

Besides, rising global crude prices impacted the domestic unit, forex traders said.

However, a higher opening in the domestic equity market restricted the rupee’s fall, they added.

Wholesale price-based inflation shot up to a record high of 15.08 per cent in April after the heatwave led to a spike in prices of perishables such as fruits and vegetables, bolstering the possibility of RBI raising the interest rate next month.

This is the 13th month of double-digit inflation and arguments of a low base no longer hold.