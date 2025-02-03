The Indian rupee hit a record low of 87.29 against the US dollar in early trade on February 3, 2025.

This drop followed US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, which sparked fears of a global trade war. The dollar index also rose to a two-year high of 109.72, and 10-year US bond yields remained high at 4.76%. The rupee faced additional pressure due to sustained foreign fund outflows and strong demand for the dollar from oil importers.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.00 to the dollar and slipped further to 87.29 in initial deals. Meanwhile, it settled flat at 86.62 against the American currency on Friday.

Trump slapped Canada and Mexico with 25% duties and China with a 10% duty. This was the first strike in what could be a destructive global trade war, the report quoted forex traders as having said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.71% to $76.21 per barrel in futures trade. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 1.30% higher at 109.77.

However, the reserves had dropped $1.888 billion to $623.983 billion overall.

The reserves’ declining trend has been going on for the last few weeks, with the drop attributed to revaluation, along with forex market interventions by the central bank to help reduce volatilities in the rupee.