Rupee Hits All-time Low Against Dollar

New Delhi: The Rupee weakened to an all-time low against the dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, hitting 77.78/$ as the dollar continued to strengthen against major global currencies.

This is the second consecutive trading session when the Indian currency hit fresh lows.

On Friday, the rupee pared its initial gains and settled 5 paise lower at its fresh lifetime low of 77.55 against the US dollar as inflation concerns and strength of the American currency weighed on the local unit.

Forex traders said the rupee consolidated in a narrow range, as the weakness in regional currencies and depressing economic data weighed on the domestic unit, while intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) restricted the losses.

On a weekly basis, the rupee has depreciated 65 paise on the back of a stronger dollar index, risk-off sentiment and foreign fund outflows.

