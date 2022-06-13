Rupee Falls To All-time Low Of 78.29 Against US Dollar

New Delhi: The Indian rupee fell to a new all-time low of 78.15 against the US dollar on Monday. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 78.20 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 78.29 — its record low level, registering a fall of 36 paise.

On Friday, the rupee tumbled 19 paise to close at a fresh lifetime low of 77.93 against the US dollar.

“Weak global sentiments and weak Asian and European currencies have allowed the rupee to open below 78 after RBI ensured it did not cross 77.70. Have to watch the RBI as to how it behaves in the next few days,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.46 per cent to USD 120.23 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index was trading 0.30 per cent higher at 104.45.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 1,461.54 points or 2.69 per cent lower at 52,841.90, while the broader NSE Nifty tanked 418.95 points or 2.59 per cent to 15,782.85.