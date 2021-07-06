Rupal Patel Aka Kokilaben Hospitalised: Husband Gives Health Update

Mumbai: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame actress Rupal Patel aka Kokilabe was admitted to the hospital in the past and is better now. Her husband Radha Krishan Dutt revealed that the actor is doing ‘fine now, no worries’.

Reportedly, the actress has been supposedly admitted to a hospital but not for a very serious health issue. There is no confirmation over this yet and the actress has also not spoken on these rumours.

Talking about Rupal Patel, the actress played the role of mother-in-law in Saath Bhawana Saathiya. The role was quite suited to his personality during that time and the show was also very famous. Just a few months ago, a video of Rupal associated with Rupal’s show went viral. You must have seen that in this video she was seen scolding her daughter-in-law Gopi and the video was also shared by Union Minister Smriti Irani on her Instagram account. The same video was created by YouTuber-music composer Yash Raj Mukheta like a rap song and after that Rupal became very popular.

The dialogue of the video went viral. The second season of Saath Bhawana Saathiya was announced after the same video went viral and now the show is being loved these days. Talking about Rupal, she has worked in many shows apart from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She has appeared in shows like Shagun, Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Manmohini, Yeh Rishta Hai Pyaar Ke.