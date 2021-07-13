Rukus at MKCG hospital over delayed medical attention

Ganjam: Doctors at MKCG Medical College and Hospital faced agitation as family members of a patient admitted here complained of delayed medical attention.

As per available information, the agitators, who claimed to have waited for hours, created a ruckus in the hospital premises.

Reportedly, a woman was admitted to the hospital’s Medicine ward of PMR building’s bed No. 918. After few hours, the relatives of the woman approached the doctor to enquire about her health condition. However, a verbal duel sparked between them which later turned into a brawl.

While the attended, identified Govind Sahu, has been accused of hitting a doctor with his helmet, Govind’s wife Krishna levelled misbehaviour allegations regarding the doctor.

On being informed, police reached the spot and registered a case. While a discussion was held between the two groups to pacify the situation, cops have detained one person in this connection.