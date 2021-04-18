Rukuna Rath Yatra To Be Held Sans Devotees This Year

Bhubaneswar: Lord Lingaraj’s Rukuna Rath Yatra celebrations have been clouded with uncertainty after being surrounded by Covid protocols for the second year in a row.

Reportedly, the annual festival will be held without devotees.

Apart from no participation of devotees, the festival will also see a limited number of servitors taking part in the rituals of the annual car festival. Besides, the Commissionerate Police will impose prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC from Ratha Khala to Mausi Maa temple.

Twin City police commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi wherein Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash, local police, temple administration, delegates from various servitor nijogs and Congress MLA Suresh Routray, among others decided the same at a preparatory meeting.