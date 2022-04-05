Rukuna Rath Yatra To Be Held On April 9

Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited Lord Lingaraj’s Rukuna Rath yatra which will be held on April 9, the journey will begin at 12:30 PM in the afternoon, this was decided in a meeting of the temple servitors on Tuesday.

According to temple administration officials, the servitors have decided that while pulling off the Rukuna Rath yatra on April 9 will begin at 12:30 PM. The Rath will be pulled at 3.30 pm.

“The Pahandi rituals will be observed between 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM. Chariot pulling will start from 3:30 PM onwards and ‘Bahuda yatra’ will be observed on April 13,” the officials added.

The Chariot Festival of Lord Lingaraja is celebrated in Odisha on the day of Ashokastami which takes place in the month of Chaitra.

This festival lasts for five-seven days. This festival is believed to be ‘Papa Binashakari Yatra’ which means a festival that destroys all evil and sins.

Rukuna Rath is also called ‘Analeuta’ chariot as the chariot does not take any turn during the return journey. The direction of altars of the gods gets changed and the chariot is pulled from backside.