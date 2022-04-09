Rukuna Rath Yatra Of Lord Lingaraj Today

Bhubaneswar: The famous ‘Rukuna Rath Yatra’ of Lord Lingaraj will be held today. The chariot pulling will begin at 3:30 p.m. The Mangala Aalati of Lord Lingaraj was held at 5 am.

The Pahandi ritual of the lord will be held between 12:30 pm to 1:30 p.m. The ‘Bahuda’ ritual will be held on April 13.

The water was collected from the Marichi Kunda near the Mukteswar temple on Saptami for Rukuna Rath Yatra. As per the tradition, the water has been auctioned off in two phases. In the first phase, a metal pot of water was auctioned for Rs 1,30,000 while the second was auctioned off for Rs 47,000.

It is to be noted that after a gap of two years, the Rukuna Rath Yatra will be held with public participation this year.

Strict security provisions will be made with drinking water arrangements and sheds will be put by the BMC.

The Chariot Festival of Lord Lingaraja is celebrated in Odisha on the day of Ashokastami that takes place in the month of Chaitra.