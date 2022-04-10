Rukuna Rath of Lord Lingaraj Halts Midway Again; Chariot Pulling To Resume Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The pulling of Rukuna Rath of Lord Lingaraj was again halted midway, this time near Badasankha in the Ekamra Kshetra on Sunday evening due to sunset.

The Rukuna Rath of Lord Lingaraj was halted at the Tini Mundia Square on Saturday evening due to sunset.

As per reports, the devotees in large number thronged the Rukuna Rath Yatra and pulling of the chariot towards the Mausima temple began at about 3.30 PM today. However, with the onset of the setting sun, the Rukuna Rath was halted near Badasankha.

The chariot pulling will be resumed tomorrow and the Rukuna Rath will move on the road towards the Mausima temple in the afternoon, senior servitors said.