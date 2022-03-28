Ruckus In West Bengal Assembly Over Birbhumin Massacre: Speaker Suspends 5 BJP MLAs

Kolkata: At least five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators, including leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari and the party’s chief whip Manoj Tigga, were suspended from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly after clash between the MLAs of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the main opposition BJP in the House on Monday.

While a TMC legislator had to be rushed to the hospital with a bleeding nose, the opposition alleged that at least eight BJP legislators were injured by the TMC members and security personnel.

The fight broke out when the BJP legislators were staging a protest in the well of the house demanding the chief minister’s statement over the Birbhum massacre.

Soon after the scuffle, around 25 BJP MLAs led by Adhikari walked out of the assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House. He alleged that the TMC brought 8-10 police personnel in civil dress inside the assembly to clash with BJP MLAs.