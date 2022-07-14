Ruckus in Odisha Assembly over objectionable remarks against NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly began on a stormy note on Thursday after the Opposition BJP and Congress members indulged in a war of words after the saffron party raised questions over objectionable remarks by Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar against NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

Due to the ruckus by the members of both BJP and Congress, OLA Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukh adjourned the house till 11.30 am and the question hour lasted for only 7 minutes. As soon as the Members assembled for the zero hours, the House again witnessed unruly scenes by the BJP and Congress legislators and the Speaker adjourned the house till 4 pm.

As the House assembled for the question hour on Thursday, the BJP and Congress MLA s rushed to the well of the house and shouted slogans against each other.

Opposition Chip Whip Mohan Majhi said that the remarks made by Congress national spokesperson Ajoy Kumar against the presidential candidate are unacceptable.

“A tribal woman from Odisha has become India’s presidential candidate… Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the development of the oppressed and backward classes… The Congress ignored tribal and backward classes during their regime,” said Majhi. He also questioned whether it was wrong to nominate an Odia tribal woman as the Presidential candidate.