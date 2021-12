Bhubaneswar: Ruckus continued to prevail in the Odisha Assembly for the ninth consecutive day of the Winter Session on Friday.

Following this, the Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro adjourned the House till 11.30 AM.

Opposition legislators created ruckus in the well of the House, holding placards and banging gongs as a mark of protest over Mamita murder case & inaction against Minister of State (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra.