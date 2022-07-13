Ruchika Suicide Case: Farmers’ Union Calls Odisha Bandh On July 19

Bhubaneswar: Naba Nirman Krushak Sanghathan (NNKS) leader Akshaya Kumar called for a state-wide shutdown on July 19 seeking justice for Ruchika Mohanty, who was a student of BJB Autonomous College here.

Meanwhile, Ruchika’s mother ended dharna at Lower PMG today after farmer leader Akshaya Kumar’s intervention.

Ruchika committed suicide 11 days in a hostel room on the BJB College campus, allegedly due to ragging by her seniors. NNKS Convener Akshaya Kumar has called upon people to make the ‘Odisha Bandh’ successful.

Mohanty’s mother has been protesting at Lower PMG Square seeking justice for her daughter. She withdrew from the strike after Kumar intervened and committed his support.