Ruchi Gujjar Wins Best Actress at National Dynamic Awards 2023 given by actor Sunil Shetty

Ruchi Gujjar, the esteemed winner of Miss Haryana 2023, adds another feather to her cap as she receives the prestigious National Dynamic Awards (NDA) under the esteemed category of Best Actress given by actor Sunil Shetty.

The NDA ceremony, presented by Mind Blowing Film Promotion, took place on 9th June 2023 at the grand venue, The Palace, Jaipur.

The event witnessed the presence of renowned celebrity guests, Suniel Shetty and Malaika Arora, who added to the glamor and excitement of the evening.

Ruchi Gujjar’s remarkable talent and undeniable charm have earned her recognition and accolades in the entertainment industry. Winning the National Dynamic Award for Best Actress is a testament to her exceptional skills and dedication to her craft. Her captivating performances have resonated with audiences, making her a deserving recipient of this esteemed honor.

The NDA ceremony at The Palace, Jaipur, was an extravagant affair that celebrated excellence in the entertainment industry. With the presence of industry stalwarts and esteemed guests, the event provided a platform to recognize and honor outstanding achievements.

Ruchi Gujjar’s success at the ceremony further solidifies her position as a rising star in the industry and sets a new benchmark for aspiring actors and actresses.