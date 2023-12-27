Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla share first glimpse of twin daughters Jeeva and Edhaa

Mumbai: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcomed twin girls on November 27. On December 27, they shared the first photo of their baby girls and also revealed their names. Rubina and Abhinav marked one-month of their twin girls’ birth with a havan (religious ritual or ceremony).

On Wednesday, the new parents shared their first-ever family photo as they arranged a small puja ceremony to mark one month of their daughters’ birth.

Sharing the same, the couple wrote, “Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters , Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab ! Send in your wishes For our angels (sic).”

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla participated together in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14, of which Rubina was the winner. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in Shimla (her hometown) in June 2018. They later hosted a reception for their friends from the TV industry.

Rubina Dilaik is known for starring in TV shows like Choti Bahu – Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. Abhinav Shukla has starred in shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan. The couple also featured together in a couple of music videos. The couple also participated in the TV adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi (different seasons).