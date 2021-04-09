RTPCR Negative Report Or 2nd Dose Vaccination Certificate Mandatory For Rail Passengers Coming To Odisha

Bhubaneswar: All Odisha bound passengers from anywhere in the country, who are boarding from 10th April, 2021, must have an RTPCR Negative Test Report of maximum 72 hours before the start of journey or a second dose vaccination certificate.

Those without valid documents will have to undergo seven days mandatory home/institutional quarantine.

The resurgence of COVID-19 has occurred in some places of Odisha. To restrict the spread of COVID-19 and to prevent adverse impact of cross border movement and in coordination with Odisha State Government, it has been decided to impose these restrictions on passengers.