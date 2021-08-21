RTOs To Start New Learning License Slot Bookings From Aug 23

Bhubaneswar: State Transport Authority directed all RTOs to start new Learning License (LL) slot bookings from August 23 with due adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

The State Transport Authority (STA) has published order and it will be in effect from today.

According to officials, the LL test for existing applicants has resumed from August 11. The applicants can book slots from 7 am to 10 pm every day.

The slot duration is of 15 minutes which includes 10 minutes of test time. A candidate has to answer at least 12 questions correctly out of 20 not of questions to pass the test. The applicants must wear masks and follow social distancing norms at the testing centre, the officials said.

Issue of LL was suspended since April 22 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021 till date, a total of 1, 32,391 LLs and 4, 12,104 DLs have been issued.