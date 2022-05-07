RTOs To Conduct Week-Long Spl Drive To Check Motorcyclists Driving Without Helmets On NHs, SHs

Cuttack: The State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha on Saturday directed all Regional Transport Officers to conduct a week-long special drive on National Highways (NHs) and State Highways (SHs) to check motorcyclists driving without helmets.

The Transport Commissioner-Cum-Chairman, STA, in a letter to all Regional Transport Officers, has directed to conduct the Special Drive against people riding motorised two-wheelers without wearing helmets on NH/SH from 15th to 21st of May, 2022.

According to STA, as many as 1,308 persons, including 868 riders and 440 pillion riders of motorised two-wheelers, were killed in road accidents in 2021 in Odisha. The STA observed that most of them were without helmets and of the accidents taking place on NH/SH many are related to two-wheeler riders.

“Due to continuous enforcement activities people use helmets in the urban areas but unfortunately, they avoid wearing helmets on highways where the protection is needed much more,” the STA said in the letter.

The Odisha STA has asked to conduct the week-long special drive to check persons driving two-wheelers without helmets. Besides, during the drive triple riding and juveniles driving will also be detected.

“Driving license of riders driving without wearing a helmet should be suspended for a period of three months, in accordance with the direction of Hon’ble Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety,” the letter further read.