RTO’s Asst Programmer Arrested Over Forgery & Record Manipulations Charges

Boudh: An Assistant Programmer of the RTO Office, Boudh was arrested on Monday for forgery and manipulation of records. The arrestee has been identified as Ranjan Kumar Das.

The Assistant Programmer of the RTO office, Boudh was found involved in fraudulent activities during an inquiry. It was found that Shri Das has misused the user ID and Password of Addl. RTO (Enforcement) & In-charge MVI Salkhu Murmu.

The Transport Department informed that the accused got access to the Vahan portal by using the Log-in & Password. Thereafter, he issued Fitness Certificate to 117 vehicles fraudulently.

During the inquiry, it was found that these vehicles actually belonged to the Barbil area. However, the accused Ranjan Kumar Das issued Fitness Certificate showing the vehicles present at Boudh. It is pertinent to mention that before his posting at RTO, Boudh, Sri Das was working at the office of Addl. RTO, Barbil.

On receipt of the inquiry report today, Arun Bothra, IPS, Transport Commissioner, Odisha ordered to file FIR in this matter.

Subsequently, MVI Incharge Murmu filed the FIR at Boudh Police Station. In a swift action, Police arrested Das. In this connection, Boudh PS Case No 286/2021 U/s 419/420/465/468/470/471 IPC read with Section 66(c)/66(d)/73 of Information Technology Act has been registered. Further investigation is on.