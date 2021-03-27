RTI Activist Critically Hurt In Bomb Attack In Jajpur

Jajpur: An RTI activist has been injured critically in a bomb attack by unidentified miscreants near Imam Nagar near Dharmashala in Jajpur district on Saturday night.

The victim, identified as Sarbeswar Beuria, was driving his car when the miscreants hurled bombs on the vehicle. Beuria sustained critical burn injuries in the sudden attack.

One of Beuria’s associates, who was sitting beside him in the car, also sustained injuries, sources said and added that Beuria was rescued and initially admitted to Dharmashala Community Health Centre.

Reportedly, the injured RTI activist has been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his health condition worsened.

The miscreants fled the spot soon after committing the crime. However, the exact reason behind the bomb attack was not known immediately.