Rtd Planning Asst of BeDA Convicted In DA Case, Vigilance Court Awards 2 Yrs of RI

Bhubaneswar: A Vigilance court in Berhampur on Monday convicted retired Planning Assistant of Berhampur Development Authority (BeDA) Benudhar Dalabehera for possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur sentenced Dalabehera to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for two years and pay a fine of Rs 5,000. In default of payment of fine, the convict shall undergo rigorous imprisonment for a further period of 1 month for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the court ruled.

Berhampur Development Authority Ex-Planning Assistant (Retired) Benudhar Dalabehera was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur TR No.29/2003 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Dalabehera following his conviction, the Vigilance said in a press note.

Satyanarayan Behera, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance Berhampur Division had investigated the case and Surendra Panda, Special Public Prosecutor, Vigilance Court, Berhampur conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.