RT-PCR Test Or 7-Day Home Isolation Must For Travellers Arriving To Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Those arriving in Odisha from States having high COVID-19 caseload will now have to undergo RT-PCR test, else they need to stay in home isolation for 7 days, informed Health Minister Naba Das.

However, travellers, who produce COVID negative report or two-dose vaccination certificate and do not have any symptom, will be exempted, the Health Minister added.

Odisha on Thursday recorded another huge surge of 879 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Reportedly, Khurda logged the highest 144 cases followed by Sundargarh (131).