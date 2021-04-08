RT-PCR Negative Report Mandatory For People Coming To Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In view of resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the Odisha Government on Thursday made it mandatory for people coming to Odisha by any public transport or by any private vehicles to produce RT-PCR negative report obtained within 72 hrs of final vaccination certificate.

People coming without such report shall have to undergo 7 days mandatory quarantine, the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha said in an order.

According to the order, people coming to Odisha by any public transport like train, bus, airplane, or waterways, etc., or by any private vehicles have to produce RT-PCR negative report obtained within 72 has of entry / final vaccination certificate (after two doses of vaccination). People coming without such report shall have to undergo 7 days mandatory Home/ Institutional quarantine.

In the meanwhile, Collectors of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore districts have been authorised to set up and operationalise Temporary Medical Centres (TMCs)/ Cluster Temporary Medical Centres (CL TMCs) as per requirement for providing institutional quarantine facilities for people coming from other States. Expenditure for opening and running all such facilities shall b borne under Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Besides, all Public Transport from Odisha to Chhattisgarh and vice versa has been suspended till 30th April, 2021. Transport Department with help of State Police and under active guidance all District Collectors have been asked to set up Border Check Points (BCPs) at strategic locations/ border entry points to manage entry of incoming persons/ vehicles.

Persons coming through the BCPs shall have to produce Final Vaccination certificate/ RT-PCR negative report obtained within 72 hours prior to the entry to the State or else they will be put in Home/ Institutional quarantine for 7 days. The incoming persons shall have to give an undertaking to this effect and submit filled-in form containing the name of the person, from where coming, the address of destination, Mobile number and alternate contact number.

All Industries/ Educational Institutions/ Commercial Establishments have been asked to ensure implementation of all COVID appropriate behaviour/ protocols and set up their own isolation facilities i.e Covid Care Centres (CCCs)/ Cold Care Homes (CC(s) for Covid Positive persons found in their Establishments.

The Expenditure incurred for this purpose shall be borne by them. All such Institutions shall identify Covid Compliance Officer among their senior staff, who shall ensure the implementation of Covid Compliance Guidelines/ protocols within that premises and submit daily report to the Collector/ Municipal Commissioner. If any violation is observed in complying with Covid-19 appropriate behavior and protocols, they will be liable to be proceeded against in accordance with the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Regulations issued thereunder besides legal action under section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.

All Collectors/ Municipal Commissioners have been directed to hold regular meetings with the Industries/ Educational Institutions/ Commercial Establishments within their jurisdiction to sensitize them to follow Covid appropriate behavior and ensure strict adherence of Covid safety protocols such as wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and provision of thermal scanning & use of hand wash or sanitize,

All Collectors, Superintendents of Police, Municipal Commissioners & Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack have been directed to ensure the implementation of the issued guideline.