RSS Chief Wants Sangha Branch At Every Indian Village

Guwahati: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that every village in India should have a branch of the organisation and every member of it should strive for the country’s progress.

Addressing the concluding event of a workers’ camp of the Assam unit, Bhagwat said that the nation is a priority for all people, irrespective of their differences.

“He (Bhagwat) observed that every village in India should have a Shakha (branch) as the society as a whole has given it the opportunity to work for them and hence Swayamsevaks should lead the society from the front,” the RSS said in a statement.