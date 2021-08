RSS Chief On 5-Day Visit To Odisha From Aug 24

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Odisha on a five-day visit beginning on Tuesday.

According to RSS sources, During his visit, Bhagwat will meet some eminent personalities of the state and he will have darshan of Lord Jagannath in Puri on August 26.

Bhagawat will also discuss organisational issues with Odisha RSS leaders and Sankaracharya ‎Swami Nischalananda Saraswati.