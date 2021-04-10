RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests Covid positive

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday has tested positive for Covid-19. “He is admitted to a hospital in Nagpur”, the organisation said.

In a tweet by RSS in Hindi on Friday, it read, “Our Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Dr. Mohanji Bhagwat ji has tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon. He is currently having common symptoms of coronavirus and has been admitted to the Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur. He is undergoing a general checkup and exercising caution.

On March 7, Mohan Bhagwat was administered the Covid-19 vaccine. Along with Bhagwat, the General Secretary of RSS Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi also received his first dose of the vaccine against novel coronavirus at Nagpur’s National Cancer Institute that day.

However, he was not yet administered the second dose of vaccine.