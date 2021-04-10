RSP CEO Dipak Chattaraj calls on to once again tackle COVID-19 pandemic effectively

Rourkela: “Last year we were able to tackle the 1st wave of COVID-19 pandemic quite effectively. While the 2nd wave has started spreading, let’s once again contain it with commitment, composure and constant communication,” urged Mr. Dipak Chattaraj, CEO, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) while chairing an online meeting of senior officers of the Steel Plant today.

The objective of the meeting was to take stock of the COVID preparedness of the Plant in all areas of operation and further strengthen the efforts.

Mr. Raj Vir Singh, ED (Hospital Administration), Mr.Pankaj Kumar, ED(Works) and all other senior officers joined the meeting.

Mr. Chattaraj, interacted with the senior officers and inquired about the health status of employees of each area, availability of disinfectants, sanitizers and masks, awareness drives being organised to make people aware, contact tracing etc. Mr. Pankaj Kumar detailed about the initiatives being taken in the Plant to prevent the spread of the disease.

Interacting with Mr. S.K.Behera, CGM Incharge (Projects), the CEO told him to have a watchful eye on the health and safety of the experts working in Hot Strip Mill-2 Project. Mr. C. R. Mohapatra, CGM Incharge (MM and Marketing) apprised about the new rule being implemented as a part of which any vendor or supplier coming from outside the state has to produce his/her RTPCR test report, before entering the Plant premises. The CEO advised him to keep a tab on the inventories for the next few months so that production would not be impacted.

Mr. P.K.Satapathy, CGM Incharge (P&A) elaborated about the various facilities being developed in the township for treatment, quarantine and isolation of patients. He also informed that as a precautionary measure all the parks and zoos of RSP have been closed to public.

The CEO discussed with Dr B.K.Hota, CMO In charge about the availability of testing kits, vaccines, medicines, ventilators, oxygen supply and other equipment etc so as to handle any exigency. Mr. Praveen Nigam, CGM Incharge (Finance) focused on encouraging more number of employees to get themselves vaccinated.

In his concluding remarks, Mr. Chattaraj urged everyone to reach out to employees and contract workers and take confidence building measures by putting in place a massive communication drive. “We have brought RSP to a very high pedestal. Let’s make all out efforts to maintain the stature,” he stressed.