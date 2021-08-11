Rs 77.32 Cr Released To Assam Govt Under Special Package For BTC: G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi: In a written reply to Lok Sabha, the Minister for Development of North East Region G. Kishan Reddy has unveiled a scheme-wise detail of funds that have been released to the Government of Assam during the last five years.

Minister Reddy said, “Under the Special Package for Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Rs.750.00 crore, 65 projects for Rs.749.63 crore have been sanctioned, 51 projects for Rs. 570.19 crores have been completed and 14 projects for Rs.179.44 crore are ongoing.”

“Ministry of DoNER does not release funds to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) directly. However, M/o DoNER provided funds to the State Government of Assam under Special Package for BTC for various development projects as per Memorandum of Settlement signed on 10-02-2003,” he said.

Meanwhile, a new Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) has been signed amongst the Government of India, the Government of Assam, and Bodo Groups (ABSU and NDFB factions) on 27.01.2020.

Under this package, among other things, there is a clause which, inter alia, states that the Government of Assam may earmark a sum of Rs.250.00 crore per annum for a period of three years for the development of the area under BTC.

Further, the Government of India may contribute an additional amount of Rs.250.00 crore per annum for the same period.

The government of Assam is yet to submit a prioritized list of project proposals worth Rs.1500.00 crore [Rs.750.00 crore by Govt. of Assam and Rs.750.00 crore by Govt. of India for the development of BTC area under the Special Development Package for BTC, he added.