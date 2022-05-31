Rs 700 crore GST Fraud case: IDs of many Indore residents used

Indore: The personal information, including identity documents, of a large number of Indore residents may have been obtained by three Gujarat residents accused of a ₹700 crore Goods and Services Tax fraud, police officials in Madhya Pradesh have said.

The three suspects have been booked for running an elaborate racket that fraudulently claimed what is known as an input tax credit by registering 500 fake companies using the stolen identity and address documents.

“The cyber cell officials suspected that data of 80% of Indore’s population has been compromised as they used electricity bills of common people for registering these companies,” said a senior police officer aware of the developments in the case, asking not to be named.

Jitendra Singh, superintendent of police, cyber cell, Indore, said till now they have found that electricity bill of five persons and Aadhaar of a person who died five years ago being used to register these fake companies. “The investigation is on and we are scanning through huge personal data of residents of Indore that have been found with the accused,” he said.

The SP said that identity cards and other data of well-known businessmen, residents of Indore were also found in possession of the accused. “We suspect that they have data of a large number of the population of Indore because this was the first time that electricity bills have been used for committing fraud. We are trying to nab the other accused,” said the SP.

The cyber cell registered a case under sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 470 (forged and electronic document), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and under the relevant section of the IT Act.

