Rs 6.81 Cr Fraud Case: Odisha EOW Arrests One More Accused

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Crime Branch has arrested one more accused in Rs 6.81 crore fraud case. The accused, identified as Chandan Sahoo, was arrested from Bhubaneswar and is being forwarded to the court of SDJM, Jagatsinghpur.

According to the EOW officials, the arrested accused, Chandan was working as a dealer of Sheetal Agro Inputs Pvt. Ltd., having its office at Purohitpur in Jagatsinghpur district.

During the financial year 2018-2019 & 2019-2020, Manas, in active connivance with its eight dealers including Chandan, has uploaded a series of fake invoices and data in respect of the supply of 504 transplanters to an equal number of farmers of 19 districts of Odisha and managed to avail subsidy amount of Rs 6,81,53,048 under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, they said.

Out of the 504 transplanters, the accused Chandan has shown false sale of 31 transplanters in the name of different farmers/beneficiaries of Puri district. In the entire process, any transplanter was neither manufactured nor sold but subsidy was availed by the beneficiaries.

Earlier, Manas Ranjan Dash, director of Sheetal Agro Inputs Pvt. Ltd. and his brother Tapas Kumar Dash were arrested in this case.