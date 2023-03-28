Rs 50,000 Cash Looted From Passenger In ‘Mo Bus’

Bhubaneswar: After brief lull, theft has been reported from ‘Mo Bus’ in Bhubaneswar.

A total of Rs 50,000 was allegedly stolen from passenger in ‘Mo Bu’ plying from Baramunda to Jagatpur in Cuttack on Route 18 on Tuesday.

Rajkishore Jena of Bilupada Badapadanpur under Banki police station had come to Bhubaneswar Shopping. Miscreants stole the amount from his pocket while the bus he was travelling in was crowd.

He has lodged a complaint with The Chandrasekhar police station in Bhubaneswar.

According to Rajkishore Jena, he along with his family came from Banki in a bus and got down near Trishulia. From there, they boarded ‘My Bus’ to visit Bhubaneswar.

Before getting down at the destination, he found his money stolen from his pocket. He informed the bus staff about the incident, who checked all the passengers in the bus.