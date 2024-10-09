Bhubaneswar: Around 35 lakh women on Wednesday received Rs 5,000 each in their bank accounts as part of the second phase of the disbursement process of Subhadra Yojana, implemented by the Odisha Government.

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Majhi, facilitated the transfer of funds into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts during a ceremony at Chau Ground in Baripada, with Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida also in attendance.

Women who did not receive the funds during the first phase due to various reasons were included in this second phase. Those who had completed their applications by October 7th were credited with the money today.

To date, the Subhadra scheme has seen registration from over one crore beneficiaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the scheme on September 17th, when approximately 25,00,011 women received Rs 5,000 in their bank accounts.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries are set to receive a total of Rs 10,000 annually in two instalments. The disbursements are scheduled for Raksha Bandhan and International Women’s Day (March 8). Over five years, each beneficiary will accumulate Rs 50,000 through the Subhadra Yojana.

The scheme is slated for implementation between the fiscal years of 2024-25 and 2028-29, with the state government allocating Rs 55,825 crore for its execution.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...