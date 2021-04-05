Rs 50 Lakh Unaccounted Cash Seized In Pipili

Pipili: Police here today seized around Rs 50 lakh of unaccounted cash from the possession of two persons in poll-bound Pipili of Puri district.

According to reports, two persons, residents of Balanga area, were travelling on a motorcycle, when they were intercepted by police during routine checking near Tarakaja Chhak. On search, police found Rs 50 lakh. When asked, the duo failed to produce any valid document following which they were detained and the amount was seized.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the money.