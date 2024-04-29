Rs 5 Lakh Seized From Car In Jharsuguda, One Held

Jharsuguda: The Static Surveillance Team seized Rs 5 Lakh from a car at Gourpada Chowk of Belpahar Police Station limits in Jharsuguda district on Monday and arrested one person.

The accused has been identified as Md. Maisar Sheakh S/o Mojafar Sheikh of Laikhpur, Sahebganj, Narenpur, Narayanpur, Jharkhand.

Based on intelligence, the SST team of Brajarajnagar Assembly Constituency conducted a raid at Belpahar and intercepted the vehicle. The officials seized the cash from the possession of the accused while he was coming from Chhattisgarh side towards Jharsuguda on a white colour Hyundai Venue bearing Rege. No. OD 14AB 2521.