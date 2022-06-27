Rs 3 cr worth assets of Drug peddler brother duo to be confiscated

Ganjam: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch has sent a detailed proposal to the competent authority, Kolkata for forfeiture of properties of two drug peddlers of Ganjam district.

The value of their properties is pegged at over Rs 3 crore. The drug peddlers have been identified as Banmali Pradhan and Aruna alias Arun Kumar Pradhan, sons of Late Kirtan Pradhan of Raghunathsahi under Buguda police limits in Ganjam district.

Ganja weighing 106 kilograms and opium 517 grams were seized from the brother duo’s possession on April 29, 2022.

During the investigation of STF P. S. Case No-10/2022 u/s 18 (c)/20 (b)(ii)(C)/29 NDPS Act 1985, properties worth over Rs 3 crore acquired by the brother duo out of illegal contraband Ganja and Opium business have been seized.

Their properties include five commercial buildings located at Buguda, eight landed properties, bank balance in 19 accounts of different banks, two vehicles, gold and silver ornaments weighing 595 grams and 190 grams respectively.

The PWD, R & B, Buguda has evaluated their buildings.