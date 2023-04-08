Rs 23.2 Lakh Crore Sanctioned To Over 40 Crore Beneficiaries Under MUDRA Scheme In Last Eight Years: FM

New Delhi: Under the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY), the banks and financial institutions have sanctioned Rs 23.2 lakh crore to 40.82 crore beneficiaries in the last eight years, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Speaking on the occasion of the 8-year anniversary of the scheme, Sitharaman also revealed that 68 per cent of accounts under the scheme belong to women entrepreneurs, and 51 per cent of accounts belong to entrepreneurs of SC/ST and OBC categories.

Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) was launched on April 8, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate easy collateral-free micro-credit of up to Rs 10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small and micro-entrepreneurs for income-generating activities.

The finance ministry in a statement on Saturday said that loans under PMMY are provided by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) — banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), microfinance institutions (MFIs), and other financial intermediaries.

Lauding the scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “The scheme has enabled easy and hassle-free access to credit to micro-enterprises and has helped a large number of young entrepreneurs establish their businesses.”

“Since the launch of the scheme, as of March 24, 2023, about Rs 23.2 lakh crore has been sanctioned in 40.82 crore loan accounts. About 68 per cent of accounts under the scheme belong to women entrepreneurs and 51 per cent of accounts belong to entrepreneurs of SC/ST and OBC categories. This demonstrates that easy availability of credit to the budding entrepreneurs of the country has led to innovation and sustained increase in per capita income,” Sitharaman added.

Highlighting MSMEs growth the Finance Minister said, “The growth of MSMEs has contributed massively to the “Make in India” programme as strong domestic MSMEs lead to increased indigenous production both for domestic markets as well as for exports. The PMMY scheme has helped in the generation of large-scale employment opportunities at the grassroots level and also has proved to be a game changer while boosting the Indian economy.”

Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat K Karad said the PMMY scheme aims to provide collateral-free access to credit in a seamless manner to micro-enterprises in the country.

Ministry of Finance in its statement said that the implementation of the financial inclusion (FI) programme in the country is based on three pillars – banking the unbanked, securing the unsecured, and funding the unfunded. The scheme was launched to encourage small businesses, and banks were asked to provide collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh under three categories — Shishu (up to Rs 50,000), Kishore (between Rs 50,000 and Rs 5 lakh), and Tarun (Rs 10 lakh).