Rs 200 Cr Extortion Case: Delhi Court Grants Bail To Jacqueline Fernandez

New Delhi: Delhi’s Patiala House court on Tuesday granted bail to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving infamous conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The actress has been granted bail on the bond of Rs 2 lakh with condition that she can’t leave the country without the court’s permission.

Earlier, while hearing the arguments from the lawyers appearing for Fernandez as well as the ED, the court had rapped the Enforcement Directorate for adopting a pick-and-choose policy, and asked why the agency had not arrested actor Jacqueline Fernandez despite issuing a lookout circular against her.

On the ED’s submission that Fernandez can escape the country easily as she is not short of money, the court questioned why the actor was not arrested so far.

The agency told the court that it has issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) on airports to stop the actor from leaving the country.

The accused has sought bail, saying there was no need for her custody since the investigation is already complete and the charge sheet has been filed. The court had on September 26 granted interim bail to the actress on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed its second supplementary charge sheet in the case naming her as an accused. The ED’s earlier charge sheet did not mention her as an accused. The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

Meanwhile, Sukesh Chandrasekhar has also written a series of letter to Delhi LG VK Saxena, where he has levelled various allegations against AAP leaders.