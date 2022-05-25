Rs 20 lakh looted off Bengal businessmen in Odisha, 1 dead in firing

Rairangpur: Two businessmen hailing from West Bengal were looted of Rs 20 lakh after miscreants opened fire on them near Goru Hatta in Hattabadpada under Rural police limits of Rairangpur.

As per reports, the four unidentified miscreants opened 3 rounds of bullets before decamping with the cash.

One of the two businessmen was killed after sustaining bullet injuries, said sources.

A police team from Rural police station have reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.