Rs 2.87 Crore cheque cloning fraud case: EOW nabs another accused

Bhubaneswar: Another accused was nabbed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Wednesday relating to Rs 2.87 Crore cheque cloning fraud case lodged on January 5.

The accused was identified as Harsh Singh. Earlier, the EOW had arrested the prime accused B. Murty Pillai of Rourkela and three other accused.

Police sources said that Singh is the mastermind in procuring the cloned cheque purportedly issued from the account of M/s Karnataka State Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited (KSCMFL).

The prime accused Pillai, a customer of Bank of India, Rourkela Branch by using a cloned cheque as original has managed to avail Rs. 2.87 crores from the bank and diverted the same for his personal use. The matter came to light after Chief Manager of Bank of India, Rourkela Branch, registered a complaint with the police in this connection.