Rs 1200 cr will be sanctioned to construct nearly 120 Km of Biju Expressway in Rayagada: 5T Secy

Rayagada: Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian today visited various places of Rayagada district to expedite the development and redevelopment process.

Today, on the Day 2 of his visit to Rayagada , the 5T Secretary made several major announcements for the benefit of the people of Rayagada district.

According to the announcement, Rs 1200-crore will be sanctioned to construct nearly 120 Km of Biju Expressway in Rayagada District. The Biju Expressway from Berhampur to Jeypore will benefit people from Rayagada district for socio & economic benefit.

A Plus III Degree College will be established at Kashipur and all remaining High Schools of Rayagada district will be transformed under 5T initiative within six months.

Drinking water supply through pipe will reach to each house of Kashipur by 2023, the 5T Secretary said also added that Rs 70 crore has already been sanctioned for canal lining of Badanala irrigation project.

Besides, Smart ID card for each Community Resource Persons under Mission Shakti will be provided by State Government and vehicle will be provided to each BLF. And, BSKY benefits will be provided for the left out people and Community support staff

Beneficiaries of Madhu Babu Pension Yojana will receive pension at Gram Panchyat Office from June-2023 onward, he added.

This apart, beautification of Rameswar Mahasambhu Shiva Temple at Gunupur, Mattarbanam Temple at Padmapur, Gadgada water fall and Neliabandha at Bissamcuttack will be carried out at the earliest.